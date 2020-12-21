Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Flowserve has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Flowserve has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flowserve to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

FLS opened at $37.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Flowserve from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

