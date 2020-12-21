Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Fluent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research raised Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Get Fluent alerts:

FLNT opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $300.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 2.97.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Fluent by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 67,260 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 106.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 65.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 4,420.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.