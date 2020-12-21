FLUX (FLUX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,069.00

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. FLUX has a market capitalization of $97,504.34 and approximately $4,069.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLUX token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001947 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FLUX has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00143269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.89 or 0.00774957 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00168341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00396668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00118353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00072839 BTC.

About FLUX

FLUX’s total supply is 225,829 tokens. The official website for FLUX is datamine.network. FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork.

FLUX Token Trading

FLUX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

