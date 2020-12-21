Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives $42.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. Formula One Group has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

