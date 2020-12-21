Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Forterra from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Forterra from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. Forterra has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forterra by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Forterra in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Forterra by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 245,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 91,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

