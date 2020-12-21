Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 1,159.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,909 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSM. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at $864,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 177.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 180,762 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $7.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

