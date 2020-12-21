Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Holdings Lowered by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,006 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.56% of Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLMI opened at $26.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

