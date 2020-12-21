Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) versus Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Critical Review

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Viemed Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 0 3 10 1 2.86 Viemed Healthcare 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus price target of $45.13, suggesting a potential upside of 5.63%. Viemed Healthcare has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Viemed Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $19.58 billion 1.28 $1.34 billion $2.53 16.89 Viemed Healthcare $80.26 million 4.03 $8.52 million $0.21 39.43

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Viemed Healthcare. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viemed Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Viemed Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 7.38% 10.62% 4.15% Viemed Healthcare 25.98% 55.99% 32.10%

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes dialysis products, including hemodialysis machines, peritoneal cyclers, dialyzers, peritoneal solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and water treatment systems for the treatment of ESRD; and non-dialysis products, such as acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides pharmacy services, vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, hospitalist, emergency, intensivist, medical cost management, ambulatory surgery center, health plan, urgent care, physician nephrology and cardiology, and ambulant treatment services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 3,994 outpatient dialysis clinics in approximately 150 countries. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

