FujiCoin (FJC) Trading Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, FujiCoin has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. FujiCoin has a market cap of $715,448.18 and approximately $7.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,585.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $605.08 or 0.02679088 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.11 or 0.00460979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.71 or 0.01389010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.97 or 0.00637458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00303241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00077954 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,161,387,589 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

