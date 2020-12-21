Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.83.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $44.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.90. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $54.14.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,396 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $146,775.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at $18,761,153.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after buying an additional 878,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,238,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after buying an additional 450,599 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 192,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 896.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

