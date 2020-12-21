Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading 12.1% Higher

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s stock price traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.72 and last traded at $49.72. 1,996,778 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 745,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $168,030.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,456.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 over the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

