FunFair (FUN) Price Tops $0.0039

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, FunFair has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One FunFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market capitalization of $25.58 million and $108,171.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00347654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025327 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

