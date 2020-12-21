FY2020 Earnings Estimate for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issued By Capital One Financial

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CareTrust REIT in a report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTRE. BidaskClub raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

