FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Issued By Raymond James

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

FTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of FTT opened at C$27.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30. Finning International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.59 and a 12 month high of C$28.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.20.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

