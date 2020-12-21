FY2020 EPS Estimates for bioMérieux S.A. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of bioMérieux in a report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bioMérieux’s FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

BMXMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on bioMérieux in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bioMérieux currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

OTCMKTS:BMXMF opened at $139.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.37. bioMérieux has a 1 year low of $85.70 and a 1 year high of $170.55.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

