FY2021 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CUBI. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $552.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,462 shares of company stock worth $335,058. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

