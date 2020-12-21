FY2021 EPS Estimates for MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Reduced by Taglich Brothers

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MamaMancini’s in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MMMB stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.13. MamaMancini’s has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 183.20%.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.