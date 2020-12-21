FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.51.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $393.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 160.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 510.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,021.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $58,791.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

