Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) CFO Sells $30,420.00 in Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Gaia stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 65,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $183.39 million, a PE ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 0.79. Gaia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gaia by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 72,752 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAIA. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

