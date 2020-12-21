Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Galapagos by 68.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,228,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,475,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPG. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

GLPG stock opened at $99.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.75. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $93.01 and a twelve month high of $274.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.17.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $168.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 70.67%. Research analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

