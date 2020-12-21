Gas Achieves Market Cap of $16.95 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Gas has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00007282 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $16.95 million and $3.16 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00140357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.24 or 0.00758136 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00164916 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00383290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00114988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00071758 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

