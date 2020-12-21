Genaro Network (GNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $374,324.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, CoinMex, Bibox and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00358598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00027264 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,289,777 tokens. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex, HitBTC, Bibox, OKEx, Huobi, CoinMex, BigONE and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

