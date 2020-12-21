Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Up 6.2%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $230.47 and last traded at $230.29. 1,284,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 864,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Stephens began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.20 and a 200-day moving average of $175.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at $140,321,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Generac by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 179,357 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,117,000 after acquiring an additional 120,669 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,458,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 534,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,473,000 after acquiring an additional 148,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,019,000 after acquiring an additional 332,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

