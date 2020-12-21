General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.53.

GD stock opened at $152.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.34 and a 200-day moving average of $147.83. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

