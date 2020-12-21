Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Shares of GLAD opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.10 million, a P/E ratio of -151.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLAD shares. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

