GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$5.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22.

GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

