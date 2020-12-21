Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) recently:

12/16/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/3/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $133.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $78.00 to $55.00.

11/6/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $102.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/6/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $64.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $131.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GBT stock opened at $44.63 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

