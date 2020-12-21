GNY (GNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.70 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. GNY has a total market capitalization of $17.70 million and $13,494.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One GNY token can currently be bought for $0.0920 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00141605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00753204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00167080 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00384333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00072861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00110703 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

