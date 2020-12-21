goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (GSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 8th

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) stock opened at C$96.20 on Monday. goeasy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$21.08 and a 12-month high of C$100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.82.

GSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$84.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$77.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

