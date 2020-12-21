Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Buys $95,656.50 in Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 42,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $95,656.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,807,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,104.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GTIM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 89,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,350. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.