Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of GTIM opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.