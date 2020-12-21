Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 3,083 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRTX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.73.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $2,333,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 705,436 shares of company stock valued at $144,162,115. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $234.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.26 and a 200-day moving average of $161.20. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

