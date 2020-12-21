Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 58,335 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,335 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in New Gold were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,211,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 440,883 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,504,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 610,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,492,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 156,681 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

