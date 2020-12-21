Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $100.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $101.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.59.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 10,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $818,003.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,198.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,126.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,227 shares of company stock worth $21,821,996. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

