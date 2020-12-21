Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,529 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Terex were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 506,458 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,906,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Terex by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 370,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Terex by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 316,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 159,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

In other Terex news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,376 shares of company stock worth $65,673 and have sold 14,223 shares worth $403,289. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

