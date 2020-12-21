Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 28,772 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,772 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 86,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $14.90 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.