Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,224 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 99.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 150,092 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 161,688 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $54.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

