Gresham House plc (GHE.L) (LON:GHE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Gresham House plc (GHE.L) (LON:GHE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:GHE opened at GBX 742.50 ($9.70) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 763.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 697.18. Gresham House plc has a twelve month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 795 ($10.39). The company has a market cap of £238.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Gresham House plc (GHE.L) news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood sold 72,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 726 ($9.49), for a total value of £526,342.74 ($687,670.16).

Gresham House plc (GHE.L) Company Profile

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

