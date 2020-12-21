GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Shares Up 6.4% on Insider Buying Activity

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.79. 507,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 109,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Specifically, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 598,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Wert acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,135.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on GTY Technology in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $256.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 78.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 519.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 98.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

