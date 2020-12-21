Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,763,489 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,777,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763,489 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $437,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,562,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,299,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,586 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the second quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 19,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 63,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $126.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

