Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $216,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $81.85 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $112.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

