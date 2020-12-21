Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 38.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,073,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 904,078 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17,500.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 38,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,621,000 after buying an additional 1,197,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

