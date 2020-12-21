Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $90.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Shake Shack from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $79,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,385 shares of company stock worth $42,556,533. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

