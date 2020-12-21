Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 104.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,368 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 9.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1,317.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 59,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,418,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,248,000 after acquiring an additional 438,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

TU stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. TELUS’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

TU has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on TELUS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

