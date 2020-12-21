Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 13,338 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ProPetro by 18.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth $1,417,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ProPetro by 10,255.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 1,261,365 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in ProPetro by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 77.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 793,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 346,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PUMP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.98.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

