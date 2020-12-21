Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 148.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 249.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 95,081 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 23.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 9.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.24. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

