GXChain One Day Volume Reaches $9.43 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $24.98 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001456 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,840,650 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.