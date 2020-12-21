GXChain Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001601 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $24.98 million and $9.43 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001456 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,840,650 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

