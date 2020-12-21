Handshake (HNS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $587,173.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Handshake has a market cap of $35.03 million and $587,173.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handshake has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,930.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $614.62 or 0.02680418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00456005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.35 or 0.01392701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.27 or 0.00633531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00297799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00026879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00074143 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 342,789,483 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS.

