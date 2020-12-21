Head to Head Analysis: Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) versus Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Biopharma -221.07% -138.92% -121.18% Oyster Point Pharma N/A -60.46% -43.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and Oyster Point Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Biopharma $10,000.00 1,634.47 -$8.35 million N/A N/A Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$45.71 million ($9.97) -1.94

Seneca Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Seneca Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Seneca Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seneca Biopharma and Oyster Point Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oyster Point Pharma has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.83%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than Seneca Biopharma.

Summary

Oyster Point Pharma beats Seneca Biopharma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidates include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke and in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury. The company was formerly known as Neuralstem, Inc. and changed its name to Seneca Biopharma, Inc. in October 2019. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratitis. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

